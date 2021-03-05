Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 294.85 points or 2.07% at 13917.8 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.93%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.82%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.24%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.01%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.85%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.86%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.03%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 292.98 or 0.58% at 50553.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 115.9 points or 0.77% at 14964.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 192.49 points or 0.91% at 21061.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 103.01 points or 1.46% at 6960.19.

On BSE,1145 shares were trading in green, 1712 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

