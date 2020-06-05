Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 169.6 points or 2.37% at 7329.35 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.09%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.79%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.75%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.67%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.13%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.11%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.07%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.67%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.55 or 0.68% at 34210.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.2 points or 0.7% at 10099.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.25 points or 1.55% at 11744.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.2 points or 0.94% at 4113.6.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 291 were trading in red and 59 were unchanged.

