Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 70 points or 0.95% at 7464.6 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 3.34%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.95%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.38%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.86%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.37%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.76%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 36.04 or 0.1% at 34406.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.25 points or 0.15% at 10182.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.1% at 11976.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.57 points or 0.47% at 4175.44.

On BSE,878 shares were trading in green, 857 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

