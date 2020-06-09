Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 1.98%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 27.55% over last one month compared to 23.01% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.55% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 149.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.98% to quote at 7467.37. The index is up 23.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.92% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 31.02 % over last one year compared to the 13.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 27.55% over last one month compared to 23.01% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 82495 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 221.2 on 02 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

