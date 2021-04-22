Metal shares spurt

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 321.68 points or 2.02% at 16249.83 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.94%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.6%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.3%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.29%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.5%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.06%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.98%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.95%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.28%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.55 or 0.47% at 47479.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.65 points or 0.31% at 14251.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.37 points or 0.24% at 20824.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.03% at 6788.38.

On BSE,1179 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

