Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 292.53 points or 1.55% at 19115.08 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 4.98%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.37%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.75%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.5%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.32%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.29%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.13%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.12%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.38%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.73 or 0.51% at 52567.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.75 points or 0.53% at 15821.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.84 points or 0.67% at 25182.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.15 points or 0.46% at 7930.09.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 681 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

