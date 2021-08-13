Metal stocks gain

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 206.69 points or 0.98% at 21241.18 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.91%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.7%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.58%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.48%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.62%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.21 or 0.41% at 55069.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.6 points or 0.42% at 16433.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 93.17 points or 0.35% at 26451.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.46 points or 0.07% at 8114.64.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

