Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 287.37 points or 1.84% at 15930.71 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 3.12%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.63%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.62%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.74%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.62%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.33%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.1%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.74%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.31%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.07 or 0.72% at 50017.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 14926.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 204.37 points or 0.96% at 21497.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.19 points or 0.74% at 7076.74.

On BSE,1624 shares were trading in green, 518 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)