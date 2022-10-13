Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 87.03 points or 0.47% at 18746.21 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.21%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.91%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.84%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.83%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.49%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 1.57%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.88%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.54%) turned lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.57 or 0.39% at 57400.34.
The Nifty 50 index was down 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17062.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.08 points or 0.12% at 28616.65.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.48 points or 0.16% at 8785.85.
On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1351 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
