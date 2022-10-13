Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 2.19%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 12.41% over last one month compared to 11.29% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.1% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 2.19% today to trade at Rs 504.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.63% to quote at 3387.37. The index is down 11.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd decreased 1.3% and DLF Ltd lost 1.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 20.01 % over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 12.41% over last one month compared to 11.29% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 696 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33824 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 585 on 15 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 385.25 on 12 May 2022.

