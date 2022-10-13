Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 78.56 points or 0.34% at 23234.88 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 3.8%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.47%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.31%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 2.26%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.65%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 1.61%), Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.57%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.57%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 1.39%).

On the other hand, Venus Remedies Ltd (down 3.01%), FDC Ltd (down 1.84%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.57 or 0.39% at 57400.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17062.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.08 points or 0.12% at 28616.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.48 points or 0.16% at 8785.85.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1351 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

