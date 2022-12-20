Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 273.78 points or 1.33% at 20356.47 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.48%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.11%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.97%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.51%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.21%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.7%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.01%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.6%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 450.75 or 0.73% at 61355.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 144.75 points or 0.79% at 18275.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 77.94 points or 0.26% at 29524.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.63 points or 0.63% at 9111.01.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 2064 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

