Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 38.92 points or 1.4% at 2742.27 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%),Nava Ltd (down 2.4%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.78%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.47%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.04%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.93%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 6.2%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.91%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.36%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 196.71 or 0.32% at 60609.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.3% at 17840.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.11 points or 0.81% at 28356.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.62 points or 0.46% at 8946.23.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)