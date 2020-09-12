Metalyst Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.91% to Rs 37.32 crore

Net Loss of Metalyst Forgings reported to Rs 91.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 65.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.91% to Rs 37.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 303.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 292.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.46% to Rs 188.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 380.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

37.3262.11188.28380.04-8.12-3.49-8.292.84-3.75-2.95-16.72-15.44-66.91-65.66-270.53-270.75-91.74-65.66-303.43-292.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)