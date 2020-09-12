Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.15% to Rs 3.61 croreNet loss of Glittek Granites reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.15% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 17.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.616.35 -43 17.9821.16 -15 OPM %-30.1910.08 -3.394.49 - PBDT-1.430.26 PL -0.79-0.23 -243 PBT-1.670.02 PL -1.75-1.22 -43 NP-1.400.34 PL -1.38-0.90 -53
