Premier Explosives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.35% to Rs 23.08 croreNet loss of Premier Explosives reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.35% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.0852.87 -56 OPM %-3.085.73 -PBDT-2.102.41 PL PBT-3.421.13 PL NP-2.430.72 PL
