National Aluminium Company inaugurates lean slurry project in Angul

-
ALSO READ
Gravita starts aluminium production at its new recycling plant in Mozambique
Coal India rises after board approves pre-feasibility report for aluminium project
Shalby acquires certain assets of California based Consensus Orthopedics
AlCircleBiz, world's 1st online marketplace for the aluminium industry, launched in Nov'20, already onboarded 250+ global sellers
Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
National Aluminium Company's Lean Slurry Project at Angul was inaugurated on 20 October 2021, marking a significant milestone in the Company's journey for business excellence and adopting outstanding practices in environmental management.
Completion of the Lean Slurry Project by the Company will ensure 100% utilization of ash generated at the Company's Captive Power Plant (CPP) and marks a big step forward in its commitment towards environment-friendly & sustainable operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU