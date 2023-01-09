JUST IN
Metropolis Healthcare allots 4,372 equity shares under RSU

Metropolis Healthcare has allotted 4,372 equity shares of Rs 2 each under the Restrictive Stock Units (RSU) vested in and exercised by the employees of the Company under the MHL- Restrictive Stock Unit Plan, 2020.

Post the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 5,12,10,664 shares of Re 2 each.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 09:16 IST

