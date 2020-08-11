Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 89.17% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.60% to Rs 143.13 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 89.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.60% to Rs 143.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales143.13203.30 -30 OPM %8.4626.90 -PBDT13.3954.47 -75 PBT3.5146.20 -92 NP2.9026.78 -89

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 16:56 IST

