Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 89.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.60% to Rs 143.13 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 89.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.60% to Rs 143.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.143.13203.308.4626.9013.3954.473.5146.202.9026.78

