Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 89.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the June 2020 quarter
A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 68.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 57.89% in the March 2020 quarter
Metropolis Healthcare Q4 net profit declines 56% to Rs 15 cr
-
Sales decline 29.60% to Rs 143.13 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 89.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.60% to Rs 143.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales143.13203.30 -30 OPM %8.4626.90 -PBDT13.3954.47 -75 PBT3.5146.20 -92 NP2.9026.78 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU