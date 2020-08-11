JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit declines 25.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 2292.69 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone declined 25.86% to Rs 758.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1022.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 2292.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2794.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2292.692794.47 -18 OPM %60.7966.07 -PBDT1397.611811.27 -23 PBT942.941420.60 -34 NP758.021022.42 -26

