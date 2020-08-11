Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 97.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.31% to Rs 376.18 croreNet profit of Usha Martin declined 97.85% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 382.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.31% to Rs 376.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales376.18564.06 -33 OPM %9.9310.21 -PBDT29.90557.09 -95 PBT13.15541.92 -98 NP8.22382.66 -98
