Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 97.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.31% to Rs 376.18 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin declined 97.85% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 382.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.31% to Rs 376.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.376.18564.069.9310.2129.90557.0913.15541.928.22382.66

