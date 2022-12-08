PTC India consolidated net profit declines 32.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.20% to Rs 4842.20 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 32.36% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.20% to Rs 4842.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5333.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4842.205333.097.398.85211.12286.79185.66261.50119.79177.11

