Dixon Technologies (India) allots 20,620 equity shares under ESOP
Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.27% to Rs 44.88 crore

Net Loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.27% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.88197.42 -77 OPM %-59.6512.11 -PBDT-24.0818.56 PL PBT-29.04-7.21 -303 NP-8.06-8.89 9

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 07:32 IST

