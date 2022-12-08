Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India to make significant investment in R&D for vaccine development
Lupin signs pact to supply five biosimilars in Philippines
US Market ends higher; Banks, Healthcare leads rally
Lupin UK subsidiary gets MHRA nod for COPD treatment drug
Lupin arm inks MoU with Rajasthan Govt to strengthen healthcare system
-
Sales decline 77.27% to Rs 44.88 croreNet Loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.27% to Rs 44.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.88197.42 -77 OPM %-59.6512.11 -PBDT-24.0818.56 PL PBT-29.04-7.21 -303 NP-8.06-8.89 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU