Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.24% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.24% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.501.69 -11 5.407.03 -23 OPM %2.670.59 --0.930.57 - PBDT0.040.01 300 -0.040.04 PL PBT0.030.01 200 -0.050.03 PL NP0.030 0 -0.050.03 PL
