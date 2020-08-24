Minda Inds falls after posting Q1 net loss of Rs 119 cr

Minda Industries declined 2.99% to Rs 331.30 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 118.74 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated net sales slumped 71% to Rs 417.11 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The decline was primarily on account of extended lock down and low scale operations permitted for the first half of Q1 FY21. All the facilities are now operational across the globe and production levels have witnessed month on month improvement in utilization levels.

Standalone pre-tax loss stood at Rs 155.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 84.11 crore in Q1 June 2019. The decline in PBT is largely on account of lower operating leverage and of production due to COVID-19. The Q1 earnings were declared on Saturday, 22 August 2020.

The company reported EBITDA loss of Rs 71 crore during the quarter compared with EBITDA profit of Rs 172 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's 2W alloy wheel and BS 6 sensor business are expected to start commercial production from September 2020.

Minda Industries has launched a rights issue of Rs 243 crore. The issue will remain open from 25 August 2020 to 8 September 2020.

Minda Industries is a flagship Company of UNO MINDA Group, which manufactures automobile components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

