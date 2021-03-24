Minda Industries increases stakeholding in JV Tokai Rika Minda India

-
From 12.86% to 30%Minda Industries (MIL) announced that the Board of Tokai Rika Minda India (a joint venture of UNO Minda Group and Tokai Rika Co., Japan, in which 87.14% stake is held by Tokai Rika Co., Japan and 12.86% stake is held by Minda Industries) has allotted 4,28,57,143 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at par on Right Issue basis to Minda Industries. As a result, MIL stake in TRMN has increased from 12.86% to 30%.
