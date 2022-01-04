Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 35.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Affle India Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 January 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 35.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.369.10. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19893 shares. The stock increased 9.76% to Rs.3,634.90. Volumes stood at 16492 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 37.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.41% to Rs.1,318.60. Volumes stood at 10.03 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 16.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.69% to Rs.250.75. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd registered volume of 8.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.23% to Rs.488.75. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

