Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.84 crore

Net loss of Amani Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.840 0 OPM %-5.950 -PBDT-0.020.04 PL PBT-0.020.04 PL NP-0.020.04 PL

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:05 IST

