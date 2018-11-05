Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Amani Trading & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2018 quarter
World's First Shared Trading Platform, Exchain, Launches Public Beta Test
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
State Trading Corporation of India announces change in compliance officer
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.84 croreNet loss of Amani Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.840 0 OPM %-5.950 -PBDT-0.020.04 PL PBT-0.020.04 PL NP-0.020.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU