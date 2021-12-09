Prestige BioPharma and Dr Reddys form partnership

-
For supply and commercialization of trastuzumab biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast AsiaPrestige BioPharma and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories today announced that the two companies have entered into a binding agreement for an exclusive partnership for the supply and commercialization of Prestige BioPharma's s proposed trastuzumab biosimilar and in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
Prestige BioPharma's trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin and can be prescribed for the treatment of HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer. Trastuzumab targets human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2). In some types of cancer cells, HER2 is overexpressed and stimulates the growth of the cancer cells. Trastuzumab works by selectively binding to HER2, thereby stopping the growth of these cancer cells.
The license agreement grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive rights to commercialize the proposed biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Under this partnership, Prestige BioPharma will be responsible for sustainable commercial supply of HD201 from its manufacturing facilities in Osong, South Korea, while Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for local registrations, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.
