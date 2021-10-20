Mindtree Ltd extends winning spree

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4796.4, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 254.23% in last one year as compared to a 53.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.29% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4796.4, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18319.3. The Sensex is at 61474.19, down 0.39%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 10.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37106.35, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4791.9, up 0.72% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 254.23% in last one year as compared to a 53.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.29% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 56.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

