Mindtree Ltd stays well supported

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 991.05, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 2.39% drop in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 991.05, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 10813.45. The Sensex is at 36658.86, down 0.04%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15784.95, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 991.5, up 1.1% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 28.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 2.39% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)