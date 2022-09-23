Mindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3195.65, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.54% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% fall in NIFTY and a 27.85% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3195.65, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 17396.35. The Sensex is at 58307.23, down 1.37%. Mindtree Ltd has slipped around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26782.65, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3201.25, up 0.82% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is down 30.54% in last one year as compared to a 2.56% fall in NIFTY and a 27.85% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 29.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

