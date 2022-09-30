Board of Heritage Foods approves right issue up to Rs 23.19 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 30 September 2022The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 30 September 2022 has approved to issue equity shares in ratio of 1:1 by way of rights issue. The Board has approved the rights issue size of Rs 23.19 crore with 4,63,98,000 equity shares to be issued.
