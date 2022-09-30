Board of Heritage Foods approves right issue up to Rs 23.19 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 September 2022

The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 30 September 2022 has approved to issue equity shares in ratio of 1:1 by way of rights issue. The Board has approved the rights issue size of Rs 23.19 crore with 4,63,98,000 equity shares to be issued.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:42 IST

