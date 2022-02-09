Over 4.59 crore FASTags Issued Till January 2022

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Approves Guarantee Of Up To Rs 30600 Crore To Back Security Receipts To Be Issued By NARCL
Gulshan Polyols accepts LoI issued by OMCs
SJVN receives LoI issued by Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency
NEET 2022 Exclusive: 4 months strategy to rank your exam
GATE 2022 Admit Card will be released on January 7! New updates with the exam schedule and pattern
-
Over 4.59 crore FASTags have been issued till 31st January, 2022.
As on 5th February, 2022, approximately 12.5 lakh refund cases have been facilitated to FASTag users for incorrect deductions since January 2020. Under FASTag programme, refunds are processed after scrutiny and validation by the respective issuer bank, based on the evidence/supporting details provided by stakeholders, such as fee plaza operators/concessionaires, acquirer banks, system integrator, etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU