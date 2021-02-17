Ministry of Finance Says 15 States Complete Ease Of Doing Business Reforms

-
The Finance Ministry noted today that the number of States successfully completing the "Ease of Doing Business" (EoDB) reforms has increased to 15. Three more States namely, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported completion of "Ease of Doing Business" reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure. On receipt of recommendation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these three States to raise additional financial resources of Rs. 9,905 crore through Open Market Borrowings. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had also reported completion of this reform, which was confirmed by DPIIT. On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 15 States have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs. 38,088 crore.
