No shortage of pilots in country: Ministry of Civil Aviation

The government on Monday (12 December) said there is no shortage of pilots in India.

There is, however, shortage of Type rated Commanders/PIC (Pilot-in-command) on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilising foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA). Presently, there are 82 FATA holders in India.

FATA is not issued to foreign license holder above the age of 65 years, and is further restricted to any lower age limit prescribed by the license issuing contracting State.

There are 34 DGCA approved Flying Training Organizations (FTO) in India operating on 52 bases which provide aircraft flying training to obtain CPL (Commercial pilot License).

There are 7 Approved Training Organizations (ATO) which provide type specific aircraft training to Pilots.

