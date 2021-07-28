Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Says Over 50 Lakh Houses Delivered Under Housing For All By 2022 Mission

-
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs stated today that based on the project proposals submitted by the States/ UTs as per their assessed demand of houses under the Scheme, around 113 lakh houses have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U). Against the total sanctioned houses, 84.40 lakh have been grounded for construction and over 50 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.
For completion of sanctioned houses, Central Assistance of Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been approved, of which ₹1.06 lakh crore have been released to States/ UTs/ Central Nodal Agencies. In pursuance of the Government's vision of 'Housing for All (HFA)' by 2022, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, PMAY-U since 25.06.2015 for providing assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) including the State of Tripura and other North-Eastern States.
