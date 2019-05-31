JUST IN
Mishka Exim standalone net profit rises 68.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 761.40% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 68.42% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 761.40% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.910.57 761 8.078.69 -7 OPM %4.8910.53 -2.600 - PBDT0.310.27 15 0.300.22 36 PBT0.270.23 17 0.140.05 180 NP0.320.19 68 0.140.01 1300

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:29 IST

