Mishka Exim standalone net profit rises 68.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 761.40% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of Exim rose 68.42% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 761.40% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

