Mishtann Foods hits the roof after strong Q4 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Mishtann Foods spurts on inking MoU with Guj Govt for Ethanol project
Mishtann Foods Q3 PAT soars to Rs 8 cr
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 3120.00% in the December 2021 quarter
Mishtann Foods to set up grain based ethanol plant in Gujarat
Board of Mishtann Foods approves bonus issue of 1:1
-
Mishtann Foods was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 29.1 after the company reported a steeply higher standalone net profit of Rs 13.15 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 0.35 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operations increased nearly 46% to Rs 153.47 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 105.18 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax surged to Rs 20.94 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 0.46 crore reported in Q4 FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1. The board proposes to issue 1 bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders for every 1 existing paid up equity share held by them as on a record date, to be fixed for the said purpose.
Mishtann Foods produces and sells wheat, toor dal and basmati rice under the brand name Mishtann in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU