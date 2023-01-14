Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
KIMS announces sale of its step-down subsidiary Suryateja Healthcare
Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.8612.35 12 OPM %1.371.54 -PBDT0.190.17 12 PBT0.170.15 13 NP0.220.11 100

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:36 IST

