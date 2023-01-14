Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 13.86 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.8612.351.371.540.190.170.170.150.220.11

