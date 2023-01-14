Choice International consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.07% to Rs 96.34 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 2.35% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.07% to Rs 96.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

