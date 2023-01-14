Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 54.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.94% to Rs 33.77 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 54.21% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.7723.30 45 OPM %27.5425.84 -PBDT9.406.49 45 PBT8.745.92 48 NP6.604.28 54
