Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 54.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.94% to Rs 33.77 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 54.21% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.7723.3027.5425.849.406.498.745.926.604.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)