JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

KIMS announces sale of its step-down subsidiary Suryateja Healthcare
Business Standard

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 54.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.94% to Rs 33.77 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 54.21% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.7723.30 45 OPM %27.5425.84 -PBDT9.406.49 45 PBT8.745.92 48 NP6.604.28 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU