L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3432.49 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance Holdings rose 39.16% to Rs 453.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 325.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3432.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2970.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3432.492970.7560.4956.27634.15393.38605.88369.10453.64325.99

