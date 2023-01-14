JUST IN
L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3432.49 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance Holdings rose 39.16% to Rs 453.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 325.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3432.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2970.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3432.492970.75 16 OPM %60.4956.27 -PBDT634.15393.38 61 PBT605.88369.10 64 NP453.64325.99 39

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 07:36 IST

