Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.13% to Rs 22.42 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys rose 10.34% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.13% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.4238.74 -42 OPM %16.018.05 -PBDT3.263.77 -14 PBT1.952.63 -26 NP2.242.03 10
