BHEL commissions 1.7 MW Solar PV Plant at Bina, M.P. for Indian Railways
Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 85.78 points or 0.41% at 20824.43 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.03%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.71%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.65%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.47%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.11%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.06%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Symphony Ltd (up 1.34%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.02%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.59%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 319.56 or 0.88% at 36648.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.25 points or 0.88% at 10800.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48 points or 0.38% at 12833.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.42 points or 0.08% at 4448.71.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 14:00 IST

