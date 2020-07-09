Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 85.78 points or 0.41% at 20824.43 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.03%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.71%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.65%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.47%),TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.11%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.06%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Symphony Ltd (up 1.34%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.02%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.59%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 319.56 or 0.88% at 36648.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.25 points or 0.88% at 10800.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48 points or 0.38% at 12833.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.42 points or 0.08% at 4448.71.

On BSE,1342 shares were trading in green, 1200 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)