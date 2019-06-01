Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 48.64% to Rs 89.51 crore

Net Loss of Paints reported to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 48.64% to Rs 89.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 45.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 287.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

