Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net Loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.510.61-13.73-8.20-0.07-0.05-0.08-0.07-0.09-0.07

