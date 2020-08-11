JUST IN
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net Loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.39% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.510.61 -16 OPM %-13.73-8.20 -PBDT-0.07-0.05 -40 PBT-0.08-0.07 -14 NP-0.09-0.07 -29

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 13:25 IST

