Panasonic Energy India Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.40% to Rs 33.83 croreNet loss of Panasonic Energy India Company reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.40% to Rs 33.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.8347.92 -29 OPM %-12.505.47 -PBDT-3.503.59 PL PBT-4.222.87 PL NP-3.182.07 PL
