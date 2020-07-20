Modison Metals standalone net profit declines 2.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 57.26 crore

Net profit of Modison Metals declined 2.05% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 57.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.41% to Rs 15.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 219.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

57.2659.75219.26220.2814.6717.1212.2813.348.989.8527.8527.887.378.2421.6721.526.226.3515.1116.68

