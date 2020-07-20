Modison Metals standalone net profit declines 2.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 57.26 croreNet profit of Modison Metals declined 2.05% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 57.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.41% to Rs 15.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 219.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales57.2659.75 -4 219.26220.28 0 OPM %14.6717.12 -12.2813.34 - PBDT8.989.85 -9 27.8527.88 0 PBT7.378.24 -11 21.6721.52 1 NP6.226.35 -2 15.1116.68 -9
