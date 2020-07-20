Prism Finance standalone net profit rises 1158.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 50 cr via NCD issue
Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 84 cr via NCDs
Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 346.34% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of Prism Finance rose 1158.33% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 346.34% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.830.41 346 0.270.30 -10 OPM %93.4470.73 --500.00-110.00 - PBDT1.510.12 1158 -1.55-0.53 -192 PBT1.510.12 1158 -1.55-0.53 -192 NP1.510.12 1158 -1.54-0.53 -191
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU