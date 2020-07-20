Prism Finance standalone net profit rises 1158.33% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Indraprastha Gas appoints director
Sales rise 346.34% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance rose 1158.33% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 346.34% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.830.41 346 0.270.30 -10 OPM %93.4470.73 --500.00-110.00 - PBDT1.510.12 1158 -1.55-0.53 -192 PBT1.510.12 1158 -1.55-0.53 -192 NP1.510.12 1158 -1.54-0.53 -191

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 15:23 IST

